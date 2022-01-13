Charleston library delays start of children's programming

CHARLESTON — Due to the Charleston Public Library's continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of library staff and patrons, they have decided to delay the start of both Books and Babies and Miss Brenda Story Time programs.

The new projected start date for Books and Babies will be Thursdays, at 10:30-11 a.m. from Feb. 10-April 21 in the Rotary Rooms to promote social distancing.

Masks are required in the Library for those over age 2. This program has been developed for infants through 36 months and their caregiver and features bouncing rhymes, songs, finger-plays, stories, and other interactive early literacy fun. This is a free program and is open to the community. A library card is not needed to attend.

The new projected start date for Miss Brenda's Pre-School Storytime will be on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 7-April 18, in the Rotary Rooms to promote social distancing.

For further information visit their website at www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-1514.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.