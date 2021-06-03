Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Summer Read' program

This Summer Read we are adding BINGO for more chances to win a grand prize! Have fun doing any of the activities on the BINGO board on your own, with family, or friends! Everyone who gets a BINGO gets an entry to win a grand prize. BINGO equals across, down, diagonal, four corners and blackout. Pick up your BINGO booklet at any of the library desks or print off of our website. Visit our website to submit your BINGO entry at www.charlestonlibrary.org. No need to turn in booklet; it’s for your reference.