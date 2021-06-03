 Skip to main content
Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Summer Read' program
Charleston library November events

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library is inviting people of all ages to participate in Summer Read! through Sunday, July 25.

What is it?

A reading/activity oriented program. Read two hours a week or more, complete activities, or play BINGO to earn chances to win our grand prizes!

How do I join?

No registration or library card required. Submit your reading/activity that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org

Each week you can read two or more hours or choose to complete an activity below (please do not repeat tasks):

• Learn about someone new, check out a Biography or Memoir.

• Commit a random act of kindness!

• Jump in your car and go for a country cruise while listening to an audiobook.

• Rainy day? Check out a new movie or TV series to watch till the rain passes!

• Try a new genre! Romance, western, sci-fi, fantasy, historical fiction which will you pick?

• Test out your cooking skills by checking out a cookbook!

• Laughter is the best medicine! Get to laughing with a humorous book, comic, podcast, or audiobook!

• Get lost in one of our travel books and plan your next adventure!

This Summer Read we are adding BINGO for more chances to win a grand prize! Have fun doing any of the activities on the BINGO board on your own, with family, or friends! Everyone who gets a BINGO gets an entry to win a grand prize. BINGO equals across, down, diagonal, four corners and blackout. Pick up your BINGO booklet at any of the library desks or print off of our website. Visit our website to submit your BINGO entry at www.charlestonlibrary.org. No need to turn in booklet; it’s for your reference.

We also will have a variety of Take & Make crafts for kids and adults throughout Summer Read.

Kattie Livingston is the Adult Services Manager at the Charleston Public Library

