Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Winter Read' program

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites its adult community to participate in Winter Read, a reading/task oriented program with chances to win some great prizes that support our local businesses.
In partnership with EIU Booth Library’s National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, we are including the Big Read featured book as a prize, and tasks that have to do with Big Read. For more information visit: eiu.edu/booth/bigread/
What is it?
"Winter Read" is a four week reading/task oriented program. Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes! Ages 18-plus and you do not need a library card to participate.
How do I join?
No registration required. Submit your reading/task that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Call the library for any help with submissions.
Enter each book title that you have read or enter any or all of the completed tasks below (please do not repeat tasks):
- Read EIU's Big Read selection: An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo.
- Commit a loving act of kindness.
- Read or listen to poetry...old or new!
- Expand your knowledge and understanding, read a book about African American history in the United States
- Write a poem for a friend or family member.
- Try something new...perhaps a new genre! Mystery, drama, adventure, OH MY!
Grand Prizes
- $50 gift card to Casa Del Mar II
- $50 gift card to Plush Boutique
- $50 gift card to Home Again Consignment
- $50 gift card to The Butcher Shop
- $25 gift card to Jackson Avenue Coffee + copy of An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo
All Entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28. Grand prizes will be drawn on Monday, March 1.
Kattie Livingston is the Adult Services Manager at the Charleston Public Library