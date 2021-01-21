Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Winter Read' program

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites its adult community to participate in Winter Read, a reading/task oriented program with chances to win some great prizes that support our local businesses.

In partnership with EIU Booth Library’s National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, we are including the Big Read featured book as a prize, and tasks that have to do with Big Read. For more information visit: eiu.edu/booth/bigread/

What is it?

"Winter Read" is a four week reading/task oriented program. Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes! Ages 18-plus and you do not need a library card to participate.

How do I join?

No registration required. Submit your reading/task that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Call the library for any help with submissions.

Enter each book title that you have read or enter any or all of the completed tasks below (please do not repeat tasks):