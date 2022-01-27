Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Winter Read' program

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites our adult community to participate in Winter Read, a reading and task oriented program with chances to win some great prizes!

What is it?

A four-week reading/task oriented program for those ages 18 and up. Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes. A library card not needed to participate.

How do I join?

No registration required. Submit your reading/task that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org. Please call the library for any help with submissions. All entries must be entered by 11:59 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. Grand prizes will be drawn on Tuesday, March 1.

Enter each book title that you have read or enter any or all of the completed tasks below (please do not repeat tasks):

Commit a loving act of kindness.

Read or listen to a sports story in honor of the Winter Olympics

Expand your knowledge and understanding—read a book about African American history in the United States

Write a love letter to yourself, a friend, or family member.

Try reading something new...Are you a fiction fan? Maybe try something in non-fiction!

Grand Prizes

$35 gift card to The Butcher Shop

$35 gift card to The Brick House Bar & Grill

$35 Starbucks Gift Basket

For more information go to charlestonlibrary.org.

