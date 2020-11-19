Charleston Public Library announces 'Read Through The Holidays' program

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library invites the adults of our community to join us in Read Through the Holidays!

This four-week adult holiday reading/task oriented program gives you chances to win some great prizes that support our local businesses!

What is it?

A four-week (Nov. 22-Dec. 20) reading/task oriented program. Read as many titles as you can, or complete tasks to earn chances to win our grand prizes! Ages 18+ and you do not need a library card to participate.

How do I join?

No registration required. Submit your reading/task that you have completed online at www.charlestonlibrary.org.

Please call the Library for any help with submissions.

Enter each book title that you have read or enter any or all of the completed tasks below (please do not repeat tasks):