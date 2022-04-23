 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Charleston Public Library hosts actor Nick Offerman and musician Jeff Tweedy for virtual event

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host actor, author, and woodworker Nick Offerman in conversation with musician, author, and hiking buddy Jeff Tweedy, live from the wilderness.

The duo will discuss Offerman’s most recent book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside." The event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

'To the Roof: Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro' presentation to be held in Neoga

Offerman is best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the hit TV series Parks and Recreation.

Born in Joliet, and raised in nearby Minooka, he now lives in L.A. with his wife and fellow actor Megan Mullally. In his spare time, he can be found at his L.A. woodshop building hand-crafted items from wood.

Joining him in conversation will be Jeff Tweedy,  Tweedy is best known as the founding member and leader of the American rock band Wilco, Tweedy is an accomplished songwriter, musician, performer and author. He inspired Offerman to use their walks and conversations in nature for his book.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org. For more information, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-4913.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration of public libraries offering high-quality events. 

Actor Nick Offerman

Offerman
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Anniversary: Walk — 50th

Anniversary: Walk — 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Ruth Walk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Windsor prom court announced

Windsor prom court announced

Prom will take place at Mason Point in Sullivan on Saturday, May 7. Coronation will start at 7:30 p.m. with the dance following.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: 'Glory days'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News