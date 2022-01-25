Charleston Public Library hosts bestselling author for virtual event

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library is joining 200 libraries across Illinois in a new collaborative effort, Illinois Libraries Present, to bring virtual events with bestselling and esteemed authors to their communities.

The collaborative effort kicks off in January with an event featuring author Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Moreno-Garcia, the bestselling and award-winning author of Mexican Gothic, will discuss her new book, "Velvet Was the Night," and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is the author of the critically acclaimed novels "Certain Dark Things," "Gods of Jade and Shadow," and "Mexican Gothic." Her newest book, "Velvet Was the Night," was included on The New York Times’ list of 100 notable books of 2021.

Taking place in 1970s Mexico City, the book revolves around a daydreaming secretary, a lonesome enforcer, and the mystery of a missing woman they’re both desperate to find.

Author events are often a cornerstone of library programming. Throughout the pandemic such events have continued, but in a virtual format. As these events have flourished, libraries have joined together to host a variety of bestselling and award-winning authors and thought leaders. Joining forces for such events allow libraries to bring speakers to their communities that might not be possible due to budget constraints or production capabilities. And that’s just the point of Illinois Libraries Present. By working together, libraries are able to bring an event to multiple and diverse communities, providing access for many library patrons to attend, while at the same time, expanding the platform for the author.

“It’s exciting to work together to bring not only such accomplished authors to our communities, but the diverse voices we’re featuring as well,” explains Illinois Libraries Present’s steering committee member Jennifer Czajka of Arlington Heights Memorial Library. “We want the events that we offer to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve as Illinois libraries. And we believe that diversity of voices breeds creativity and a stronger connection to one another.”

Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Moreno-Garcia has also edited several anthologies and is a columnist for The Washington Post. Silvia Moreno-Garcia will be joined in conversation for the event with author Gus Moreno. Moreno recently published his debut novel "This Thing Between Us."

Illinois Libraries Present will also feature an event with Jasmine Guillory in February. The bestselling and romance author has written six novels including "The Wedding Date" and "The Proposal." The virtual event with Guillory will take place on Feb. 16.

An Evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org. For more information, call 217-345-4913.

