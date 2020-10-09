Charleston Public Library introduces 'Curbside Connection' service

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library would like to introduce Curbside Connection! Tell us what you like and we’ll pick for you!

We know you miss browsing our collection for your new favorite book, movie, or magazine, etc. and that's why we have created Curbside Connection! Patrons can go to the library website (www.charlestonlibrary.org) and fill out a Curbside Connection form (there are separate forms for adults and kids). This form will ask questions about what you like (genres, authors, subjects, etc.) and then library staff will build you a personalized bundle of 5 items for you to check out!

Once we have put together your Curbside Connection request, you will be notified either by phone call, text, or email (depending on how you picked to be notified on your library record). The items will show up as "held" on your library record. Library staff may contact you if they have questions about your request. You will need to fill out a new Curbside Connection form each time you want new items.

Call (217) 345-4913 or email information@charlestonlibrary.org (adults) or kidspace@charlestonlibrary.org (kids) for any questions or assistance.

Library hours are currently Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

