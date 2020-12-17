Charleston Public Library offers holiday take and make crafts

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library’s Make and Take is now Take and Make. Instead of stopping by to create their fun crafts with the kids, you may pick up their 3D Christmas Tree Craft or their 3D Kinara Craft for Kwanzaa through their curbside service.

The 3D Christmas craft will be available through Wednesday, December 23, or while supplies last. The 3D Kwanzaa craft will be available through through Thursday, December 31. When you arrive in the Parking Lot, just call the curbside phone number posted and let the staff know how many crafts you would like and they will bring them out for pick-up.

For this 3D Christmas Tree Craft, you will need safety scissors, colored pencils/crayons, and glue.

For their 3D Kinara for Kwanzaa supplies you’ll need safety scissors and crayons/colored pencils.

As always, parental supervision is advised. Take your crafts and make them at home. This is a free family program, open to the public. A library card is not needed to participate. For further information, please call 217-345-4913.

