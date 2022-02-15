Charleston Public Library to host bestselling author Jasmine Guillory

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host bestselling author Jasmine Guillory. Dubbed one of romance’s brightest new voices, Guillory will discuss her newest novel, "While We Were Dating" and the modern rom-com.

The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Guillory is the bestselling author of six romance novels including "The Wedding Date" and "The Proposal." In "While We Were Dating," Guillory’s latest book, two people realize that it’s no longer an act when they veer off-script in this sizzling romantic comedy. Time magazine calls the book, “another dazzling love story.”

Author Morgan Rogers will join Guillory in conversation. Rogers, a queer Black millennial, writes books for queer girls looking for their place in the world. Her debut novel "Honey Girl" was featured on OprahMag.com's 27 most anticipated romance novels for 2021 and BookRiot's 2021 list of exciting queer women, bisexual, and lesbian books. Both Guillory’s "While We Were Dating" and Rogers’ "Honey Girl" were included in NPR’s list of the best books of 2021.

The event with Jasmine Guillory is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a new collaborative effort designed to bring virtual events with bestselling, esteemed, and diverse authors and speakers to library patrons across the state. More than 200 Illinois libraries have joined Illinois Libraries Present. Working together allows libraries to bring speakers to their communities that might not be possible due to budget constraints or production capabilities. And that’s just the point of Illinois Libraries Present.

An Evening with Jasmine Guillory will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org. For more information, visit www.charlestonlibrary.org or call 217-345-4913.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.