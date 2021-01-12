Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews, hosts Silver Tea

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle recently hosted its annual Silver Tea.

The December meeting was revamped to accommodate the remote Zoom format. Each member shared a “show and tell” story about a favorite tea cup.

December book reviews were given by Mary Jorstad, Judy James and Donna Karbassioon.

“Ace of Spies” by Robin Bruce Lockhart was the book selected by Mary Jorstad. Sidney Reilly was a master spy and a man of mystery. He was born in Russia in 1874 and was well-educated, speaking seven languages. He was a witty conversationalist and irresistible to women, traits which served him well in the spy trade. Reilly was introduced to the British Intelligence Service and began a worldly career of spying during war and peace. He established mistresses as agents and used a variety of businesses as covers for gathering intelligence.

His passion was to free Russia and he spent his personal fortune, energy, and most likely gave his life for that cause. Reilly disappeared in 1925. Soviet propaganda claimed that died in an attempt to cross the Finnish frontier. Some people believe he actually got away and lived in hiding. The British Secret Service called Reilly a genius and the Soviet Government claimed credit for his demise.