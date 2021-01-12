Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews, hosts Silver Tea

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle recently hosted its annual Silver Tea.
The December meeting was revamped to accommodate the remote Zoom format. Each member shared a “show and tell” story about a favorite tea cup.
December book reviews were given by Mary Jorstad, Judy James and Donna Karbassioon.
“Ace of Spies” by Robin Bruce Lockhart was the book selected by Mary Jorstad. Sidney Reilly was a master spy and a man of mystery. He was born in Russia in 1874 and was well-educated, speaking seven languages. He was a witty conversationalist and irresistible to women, traits which served him well in the spy trade. Reilly was introduced to the British Intelligence Service and began a worldly career of spying during war and peace. He established mistresses as agents and used a variety of businesses as covers for gathering intelligence.
His passion was to free Russia and he spent his personal fortune, energy, and most likely gave his life for that cause. Reilly disappeared in 1925. Soviet propaganda claimed that died in an attempt to cross the Finnish frontier. Some people believe he actually got away and lived in hiding. The British Secret Service called Reilly a genius and the Soviet Government claimed credit for his demise.
“Last Stand: Ted Turner’s Quest to Save a Troubled Planet” by Todd Wilkinson, is the title of the book review presented by Judy James. Ted Turner is well-known, but from highly different perspectives. He is seen as a tactless livewire, dyed-in-the wool capitalist, social progressive, and “Mouth of the South” — but also perceived as citizen environmentalist, anti-nuclear weapons crusader, humanitarian agitator, bison baron, and bequeather of land for future generations.
The book is an exploration of Turner’s journey as an evolving new hybrid type of philanthropist and an eco-humanitarian-capitalist, exploring a new path forward in the 21st century. Turner asks us to consider another way to think about the environment, our obligation to help others in need, and the grave challenges threatening the survival of civilization. His story is fascinating, sometimes sad, but always entertaining and thought-provoking.
“Walking in the Shade” by Doris Lessing was reviewed by Donna Karbassiooon. The author writes about her life from 1949 to 1962 in this volume two of her autobiography. Lessing received the Nobel Prize for Literature, the 11th woman to win in its 106 year history. She wrote novels, short stories, drama and poetry. Born in Iran to British parents, she lived in many countries throughout her life.
She met numerous writers, actors, politicians, and famous or ordinary people during her travels, providing rich material for her stories. Her colorful writing style is detailed, visual, and eloquent, sometimes overwhelming to the reader. Once acclimated to her style, she provides an enjoyable read. Volume one of her autobiography, is titled “Under My Skin.”
The Reading Circle will hold its next Zoom meeting on Friday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. Contact Judy James for information about becoming a member of the Circle at (217) 345-4855.