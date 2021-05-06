Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews, names new officers

Noah shares how his mixed race caused him to struggle to fit in with any peer group. He shares many stories, some very humorous, how being considered either too white or too black caused major conflict during his life growing up.

“Walter Reed: Doctor in Uniform” by L.N. Wood was reviewed by Sallie Cougill. This is the compelling story of a heroic and brilliant doctor who saved thousands of lives with his research of yellow fever. America had been plagued with yellow fever from about 1647 until 1902 when Dr. Walter Reed confirmed that the disease was transmitted by the bite of a specific female mosquito.

Born in 1851, Reed was a bright student, admitted to the university at age 16, and after only two years, passed the medical exam. He became an expert in the study of pathology and bacteriology.

This book describes Reed’s years in the Army, his numerous medical positions, his lab research and teaching. It also tells of his married family life, which included an adopted Native American child who had been badly burned and left to die until saved by Reed.

A brilliant modest doctor, Reed was loved and respected by his patients, students and peers. He died at the age of 51 and in 1909 the newly built Army Walter Reed Medical Center was named in his honor.