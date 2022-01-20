Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle met on Dec. 10 via Zoom. The program consisted of one book review.

Judy James reviewed "The Code Breaker - Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race" by Walter Isaacson.

The book’s title suggests that “The Code Breaker” is a biography of Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 2020. In reality, it is the story of a phenomenon named CRISPR found in bacterial cells in their fight to prevent their destruction by viruses.

The book tells how a diverse group of scientists from around the world, with Doudna as one of the lead participants, figured out how the bacteria do it. The author describes the competition involved among the scientists during this quest.

That knowledge was harnessed into the ability to edit or change the genetic make-up of any organism, including humans. This could provide cures for a variety of disorders or even prevent unwanted traits from being passed down to future generations.

From the research, therapies for sickle-cell anemia and a few other disorders have been developed. A currently important consequence of this research is production of tests for, and vaccines against, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, and the potential is here for rapid production of vaccines to counteract future viral infections.

Jennifer Doudna probably came to the attention of the American people when she publicly discussed the moral issues involved in gene editing. Do we allow germ-line editing, which has the capacity to remove a defective gene from an embryo, replacing it with a normal one, so the child and all its descendants will be spared a debilitating disorder, or is that “playing God”? Who decides? These are questions we will be facing in the near future.

The next meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

For additional information contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

