Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — Two book reviews were presented at a recent meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle.

Luz Whittenbarger reviewed “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” written by Dr. Atul Gawande. An American surgeon who has earned numerous degrees, credentials and awards, Gawande is active in public health issues and was recently named to serve on the COVID-19 Transition Advisory Board.

With knowledge and empathy, Dr. Gawande shares his views of aging and death and how society has turned dying into a medical problem rather than a human one. He suggests that the quality of a life well lived is far more important than the length of it. He draws upon extensive research in presenting options for the sick and dying. He emphasizes the importance of understanding a person’s wishes, dreams, desires, emotions, values and attitudes toward death.

Gawande provides guidance in helping individuals and families prepare for and ease into difficult times during aging and sickness. This book became a New York Times best seller, suggesting it “should be a mandatory read for every American.” A PBS Frontline documentary was based on the book.

Brenda Crimmins reported on “An Inflammation Nation,” by Sunil Pai, MD. The book presents a 10-step guide to help prevent and treat disease.