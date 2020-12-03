Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — Three members of the Charleston Reading Club presented book reviews in November.

The books focused on diverse topics of a famous pianist, history of census taking, and a French girl who survived a Nazi death camp.

Judy James read a review, prepared by Peg Pierson, about the life of Vladimir Horowitz, one of the finest pianists of the 20th Century. Book titles were: "Horowitz: A Biography" by Glen Plaskin and "Evenings With Horowitz" by David Dubal. Horowitz was born near Kiev in 1903, achieved international fame, and became a U.S. citizen in the 1940s. His interpretations of classical piano were based on the “romantic” view which allowed more performance leeway, as opposed to strict adherence to the composition. His virtuosity at the keyboard was unparalleled, although his musicality was sometimes questioned by the critics. The books present an in-depth look at the life of an artist.