Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — Three members of the Charleston Reading Club presented book reviews in November.
The books focused on diverse topics of a famous pianist, history of census taking, and a French girl who survived a Nazi death camp.
Judy James read a review, prepared by Peg Pierson, about the life of Vladimir Horowitz, one of the finest pianists of the 20th Century. Book titles were: "Horowitz: A Biography" by Glen Plaskin and "Evenings With Horowitz" by David Dubal. Horowitz was born near Kiev in 1903, achieved international fame, and became a U.S. citizen in the 1940s. His interpretations of classical piano were based on the “romantic” view which allowed more performance leeway, as opposed to strict adherence to the composition. His virtuosity at the keyboard was unparalleled, although his musicality was sometimes questioned by the critics. The books present an in-depth look at the life of an artist.
Lou Conwell reviewed "The Sum of the People: How the Census Has Shaped Nations, from the Ancient World to the Modern Age" by Andrew Whitby. This book looks at the history of the census with its many different and conflicting functions over time. The census arose to satisfy the administrative needs of despots, yet eventually developed a crucial role in supporting democracy. Some countries have abandoned the decennial enumeration census and instead use population registers that maintain databases of citizens and visitors which are kept continually up-to-date. This method is spreading across Europe and to other countries. Population registers may likely represent the next phase for counting and classifying people.
"A Life: A Memoir" by Simone Veil was reviewed by Christine Merllie-Young. Veil came from a family of French secularized Jews. She was deported to the Auschwitz death camp in 1944 and survived the ordeal, in part due to her young age. The mother of three sons, she became a magistrate, spending most of her career in government administration. Her strong feminist views led her to successful introduction of a 1975 bill legalizing abortion in France. Later she served a term as president of the European Union Parliament. This memoir offers a vivid overview of Veil’s life as it meshed with major events of the twentieth century.
The CRC donated books to the Charleston Public Library in memory of two recently deceased members, Eva Carrell and Ellen Keiter.
Charleston Reading Circle meetings continue to utilize the Zoom format during the COVID distancing. The next meetings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 11. For more information, contact president Judy Jame at (217) 345-4855.
