Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle met on Nov. 19 via Zoom. The program consisted of two book reviews.

Mary Jorstad reviewed "Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World" by Fareed Zakaria. On Oct. 6, 2020, Zakaria’s book was released by the publisher. This prophetic book details the author’s predictions for the post-pandemic world.

In the introduction, the reader is reminded that plagues are not new and that COVID-19 will not be the last. In “Lesson One: Buckle Up”, Zakaria urges us not to be complacent but to use past and present knowledge to be ready for future pandemics that are inevitable. A chapter is dedicated to each of the following lessons: what matters is not the quantity of government but the quality, markets are not enough, people should listen to experts and experts should listen to the people, life is digital, Aristotle was right — we are social animals, inequality will get worse, globalization is not dead, the world is becoming bipolar, and sometimes the greatest realists are the idealists.

In the conclusion, “Nothing Is Written,” Zakaria encourages us to pay attention to the world and to act to create reform and positive change.

Christine Merllie-Young reviewed "Until We Reckon, Violence, Mass Incarceration and A Road to Repair" by Danielle Sered. The author shares her experience as director of Common Justice, an organization implementing an alternative to prison for young felons in New York, along the lines of restorative justice, inspired by Native American circles.

While enabling victims to get answers and reparation that the current justice systems do not provide them with, it holds offenders accountable to repair the harm they caused and to become better citizens, over a 15-month program. The author highlights the positive impact on local communities of a process, which is safety driven and racially equitable.

The next meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 on Zoom. Maria Fichter-Wandling will review “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America” by Carol Anderson and Donna Karbassioon will review “ The Sacred Wisdom of the Native Americans” by Larry J. Zimmerman.

For additional information contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

