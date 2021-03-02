Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — Two book reviews were presented at the Feb. 19 Zoom meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle.

Chris McCormick reviewed “At Home: A Short History of Private Life” by Bill Bryson, published in 2010. Bryson has written 19 books of travel, memoir, science and other nonfiction. His writings are frequently described as funny, witty, and genial, as well as well-researched. In this book, the author wanders from room to room through his Victorian parsonage in England to “write a history of the world without leaving home.”

Each room elicits many wide-ranging topics. For example, the chapter about the Drawing Room includes in-depth historical discussions of the dramatic increase in land wealth following the adoption of Dutch crop rotation, the emergence of a middle class and the resulting town houses which needed comfortable furnishings, including upholstered chairs, curtains, and carpets. And this is only one of 18 chapters in the book! The comfy conversational tone allows the reader to sit back and enjoy the ride through a 400-page history of private life.

“Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo” was reviewed by Maria Ficher-Wandling. The book is authored by Zora Neale Hurston and edited by Deborah G. Plank.