Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle met on Nov. 5 via Zoom. The program consisted of two book reviews.

Luz Whittenbarger reviewed "Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer" by Steven Johnson. Johnson helps us understand how the human race has managed to gain “an entire extra lifetime in just one century” by developing antibiotics, blood transfusions, chlorination and pasteurization that have saved billions of lives due to better health. Other important contributions to increasing life span were the development of toilets, sewer systems, artificial fertilizer and vaccines.

He argues with effective and engaging literary ease that medical miracles and contributions are but some of the breakthroughs that explain why life expectancy has progressed from a global average of 32 years in 1900 to 80 years of life today. We’ve gained an extra 20,000 hours of life due to advances that are the result of the efforts and contributions of multiple determined individuals and institutions.

Disease has been more devastating to mankind than wars. Of the eight discoveries that have saved the most lives, six are protections against infectious diseases and Johnson reminds us often about the human family’s responsibility to recognize the enduring power of common goals, public resources, ingenuity and cooperation.

Mary Helen Mertz reviewed "My Remarkable Journey, a Memoir" by Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson became known worldwide for her pioneering work as a mathematician on NASA’s first flights into space. The book is about her personal journey from child prodigy in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia to becoming a NASA human computer. She was a mathematician whose calculations of orbital trajectories for NASA were critical to the success of America’s spaceflights.

Katherine retired after 33 years at NASA, receiving many accolades, including having a USAF Space Force GPS III satellite being named in her honor, books, articles, a Hollywood movie featuring her career and 13 honorary doctorate degrees. Johnson was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

The next meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov 19, on Zoom. Mary Jorstad will review "Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World" by Fareed Zakaria and Christine Merllie-Young will review "Until We Reckon, Mass Incarceration and the Road to Repair" by Danielle Sered.

For additional information contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.