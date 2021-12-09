Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle met on December 3 via Zoom. The program consisted of two book reviews.

Maria Fichter-Wandling reviewed "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America" by Carol Anderson. Anderson asserts that the Second Amendment to the Constitution allows for a “well-regulated militia” and “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” creates a double standard relative to race.

Historically, the conditions of slavery bred insurrection, and those revolts were viewed by slave-holding states as threatening. To check against revolts and resistance, as early as 1639, Blacks were prohibited from carrying guns. Since 1680, Blacks' right of self-defense has been denied and state militias were the mechanism of enforcement.

During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the primary goal of Southern delegates was to preserve slavery. The Second Amendment emerged as a concession to Southern states, ensuring the perpetuation of armed state militias. The anti-Blackness of the Second Amendment was further strengthened by key court decisions and laws passed by Congress, leaving Black Americans ever defenseless. To understand this history is to understand why self-defense claims made under “Stand Your Ground” laws and the “Castle Doctrine” so often prove ineffective for Black Americans.

Donna Karbassioon reviewed "The Sacred Wisdom of the Native Americans" by Larry J. Zimmerman.

The author gives a wonderful overview of the different Native American tribes. He stresses the importance of Mother Earth to them and their profound respect for the land with all its living forms. Their cultural diversity is a result of their successful adaptation to their differing environments. Zimmerman includes many stories, handed down by the elders, especially creation stories, in which animals play an important role.

He includes a section of the book about Native American art discussing the connection between the sacred earth and its people. He talks about the symbols and patterns, and the use of materials found in their territory. Naturalistic figures are quite evident in their painting and carving.

The book also includes a segment about mounds and effigies. He mentions the nearby Cahokia Mounds. He touches upon the struggles of the Native Americans to regain their lands. He discusses the matter of education, mentioning both the failures and successes. Last, but not least, he discusses the linguistic diversity of the Native Americans with about 300 distinct Indian languages and perhaps 2,000 dialects.

The next meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, via Zoom. Judy James will review "The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race" by Walter Isaacson.

For additional information contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

