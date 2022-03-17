Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle completes its 133rd year on Friday, March 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Recent Zoom programs included three book reviews.

Brenda Crimmins reviewed "Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons" by Kris Newby. After facing the personal challenge of healing from Lyme disease, Newby was compelled to understand the origin of the disease and why it is so misunderstood.

Her quest led her to Willy Burgdorfer, the Lyme microbe discoverer, who revealed that he had developed bio weapons during the Cold War and believed the disease emerged from a bio weapons research lab. The investigative journey uncovers secrets about Burgdorfer and raises uncomfortable questions about why chronic Lyme disease is so difficult to classify, diagnose and treat. The book is well researched and is written in an engaging narrative style.

Chris McCormick reviewed "Susan, Linda, Nina and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR" by Lisa Napoli. Lisa Napoli begins this book with the early life story of each of these four stellar female journalists. She weaves the life of each into the history of National Public Radio from its dawn in the 1970’s. All four women faced struggles at the start of their careers, and the shaky emergence of NPR presented each with underpaid, but welcoming, journalistic opportunities.

Each of the Founding Mothers became an essential contributor to NPR; Susan Stamberg and Linda Werthheimer launched the signature news program "All Things Considered," Nina Totenberg became the widely recognized expert on the Supreme Court, and Cokie Roberts was not only well-known and well-liked through NPR, but she also sailed into television as a news reporter and commentator for ABC.

These four groundbreaking women journalists were colleagues; they and their families were friends, and they were generous mentors to young women entering careers in journalism. The Founding Mothers were among the first women to hold the journalistic microphone on politics and the news.

Sallie Cougill reviewed "Two Ropes" by Dr. Bernard Robinson. The book is the amazing story of the author’s life as an African American growing up in Plant City, Florida, a racially divided town in the 50's, and 60’s. Dr. Robinson came from humble beginnings and overcame many challenges to become one of the first African Americans to be admitted to the University of Southern Florida in Tampa.

While at the University of Southern Florida, he decided to pursue a medical degree. After marrying his wife, Shirley, also a Plant City resident, he attended Howard Medical School in Washington, D.C. Upon graduation from medical school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and ultimately became the first African American neurosurgery intern at Walter Reed army hospital.

He is known as one of the best neurosurgeons in our country and is known internationally for his surgical skills. Robinson's military career included tours at Walter Reed, South Korea, and Hawaii where he ultimately retired with his family.

The program for the Friday, March 18, Zoom meeting will be the presentation of the annual reports by the secretary and treasurer.

For additional information, contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

