Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

"Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery" by Scott Kelley, was reviewed by Janice Kahl. The author of this memoir writes about his experience as an astronaut who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station, beginning in March 2015. Scott shares a travelogue of the extreme challenges of long-term space flight alongside astronauts from seven other nations with different languages and cultures. He also provides autobiographical information about growing up in a dysfunctional family, pursuing pathways which led him and his twin brother to become astronauts. As he describes his life challenges, Scott provides insight for facing risky situations and inspiration for believing that you are part of something bigger than yourself. Interestingly, Scott revealed that reading a certain book was life changing for him.

"Mind Hunter" by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, was reviewed by Carolyn Stephens. This book chronicles John Douglas’s career with the FBI Elite Serial Crime Unit where he confronted, interviewed and studied scores of serial killers and assassins. He writes that psychological profiling is somewhere in the region between science and art and warns that profiling is not a place for amateurs. He worked on some of the most high profile cases, including the Unabomber, Green River killer, BTK killer, Charles Manson, and Ted Bundy. Douglas used his uncanny ability to examine each crime scene, mentally re-living both the killer’s and victim’s actions and creating profiles which describe their habits and predict their next moves. John Douglas was the model for Jack Crawford in the movie “Silence of the Lambs.” This book takes readers behind the scenes of some of Douglas’s most gruesome, fascinating, and challenging cases — into the darkest recesses of our worst nightmares. It is not for the faint of heart.