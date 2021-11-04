Charleston Reading Circle shares book reviews

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle began its 133rd year with a Zoom meeting on Oct. 1. Members received gift bags to be enjoyed in lieu of the Fall Tea.

Lou Conwell reviewed the book "Exploring the Land of Lincoln: The Essential Guide to Illinois Historic Sites" by local author Charles Titus.

The book is a history-based location guide for the state of Illinois. It is organized chronologically and divided into four separate regions: Northern, Central, Southern and Chicago. The guide is easy to read and the author poetic in his descriptions. Titus has written a short prologue for each section of the book to help place historic sites in the context of events in history.

The book also has an extremely well researched appendix that includes additional sites within regions for the reader to explore and there are notes to encourage the reader to learn more. Many of the historical sites are close enough to visit on a day trip from Charleston.

The second meeting of the year was held by Zoom on Oct. 15. Carolyn Stephens reviewed the book "Confessions of a Sociopath: A Life Spent Hiding in Plain Sight" by M.E. Thomas.

This book is a memoir of a sociopath, a true story according to the best recollections of the author whose alias is Ms. M.E. Thomas to protect her identity.

Her story is told through the lens of how the author sees the world, which includes her megalomania (power-seeking and domination of others), single-minded focus, and her lack of understanding about the inner worlds of others.

The book was an eye-opener about how we label people with a personality disorder which gives us a detrimental judgment of that person and a judgment of how that person acts and will act in the future. This is not a justified determination when one looks at studies of personality disorders. You can’t judge a book by its cover.

Janice Kahl reviewed "DBT for Dummies" by Gillian Galen and Blaise Aguirre.

Dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) describes one of the most popular — and most effective — treatments for mental health conditions that result from out-of-control emotions.

Combining elements of cognitive behavior therapy with Eastern mindfulness practice, DBT was initially used clinically to address the suffering associated with borderline personality disorder but has now proven to be effective in many other non-clinical mental stress conditions.

DBT practice can help those facing anything from regular life challenges to severe psychological distress. This book and the ideas contained within its pages can help the reader better regulate emotions, interact effectively with people, deal with stressful situations, and use mindfulness daily. It is certainly a read for anyone during these pandemic, polarized times.

The next meeting of the Charleston Reading Circle will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.

Luz Whittenbarger will review "Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer" by Steven Johnson and Mary Helen Mertz will review "My Remarkable Journey" by Katherine Johnson.

For additional information contact Mary Jorstad at 217-871-5129.

