CHARLESTON — The Charleston Reading Circle was very happy to resume in-person meetings after two years of meeting on Zoom.

In this, its 134th year, they were happy to welcome two new members, Audrey Edwards and Ann Beck.

They donated books to the Charleston Public Library in memory of previous members Dora Amos and Dorothy Swartzbaugh and also donated $500 to the library to fund books for the High-Low series which are ultra-readable for those who have difficulty with reading.

The group also was also treated to a variety of reviews from members that entertained and educated:

Christine Merllie-Young, “Living Well with Alzheimer’s” by Collette Roumanoff

Janice Kahl, “Sister Aimee – the Life of Aimee Semple McPherson”, by Daniel Epstein.

Chris McCormick, “From Here to There” by Michael Bond

Mary Helen Mertz, “Upstairs at the White House” by J. B. West

Donna Karbassoon, “The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree” by Nice Leng’ete

Judy James, “Margaret Fuller” by Megan Marshall

Sallie Cougill, “Then Sings My Song” by Robert Morgan

Brenda Crimmins, “Deep Fakes” by Nina Schick

Luz Whittenbarger, “The Unseen Body” by Jonathon Reisman

Mary Jorstad,'s “The History of the Charleston Reading Circle Over the Past 40 Years.”

Paula McNitt, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson" by Robert Cara

Officers for the year, who also served as the Executive Committee, were President Chris McCormick, Vice President Paula McNitt, Secretary Judy James, and Treasurer Mary Helen Mertz.

The Charleston Reading Circle looks forward to resuming its meetings on Oct. 6. For additional information, contact Judy James at jmcj777@yahoo.com.