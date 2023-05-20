Related to this story

Birthday: Moffett — 90th

Grace Moffett of Shelbyville, formerly of Windsor, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, May 31. A card shower will be held in her honor.

Birthday: Lenhart — 90th

Mary Lenhart of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday with a reception in her honor at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Hall.

