Curbside Service at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — To better serve the Effingham region the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library continues to provide curbside service for library users anytime the library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Curbside user, Judy Latta, shared: “John and I have used curbside pickup since it has been available. Due to my health issues this service allowed me to read safely. I am so grateful for this service as it continues to help me feel safe during this difficult time.”

Curbside service is not limited to item pick up. Users can access fax, photocopying and a variety of other library services all from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle. Curbside users do not have to be sick to access the service either.

Amanda McKay, Library Director, explains: “We want to help everyone access the library. Whether you are a grandparent or parent who doesn’t want the challenge of bringing children in to choose books or if you are practicing social distancing, curbside service will work for you.”

To access curbside service park directly across from the library’s east entrance in the spaces that have the “Curbside Pickup” signs and call the number displayed: 217-342-2464 Ext 1. Let them know you have arrived and what service you are looking for.