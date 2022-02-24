 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Charleston library November events

Donations accepted for book drive to benefit Charleston children

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Student Association of School Psychologists at Eastern Illinois University is accepting donations of gently used books for reading levels preschool through eighth grade through Friday, March 18.

Your donated books will directly go to children in Charleston.

Drop off your donations at either the Charleston Carnegie Public Library or at EIU Booth Library.

Student Association of School Psychologists at Eastern Illinois University is a student organization. School psychologists are concerned with children’s learning and psychological health. 

Lake Land College to host STEM Educational Fair

For more information about the book drive or SASPE, contact Austin Dye at ajdye2@eiu.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NBC renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 10

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News