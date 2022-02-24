Donations accepted for book drive to benefit Charleston children

CHARLESTON — The Student Association of School Psychologists at Eastern Illinois University is accepting donations of gently used books for reading levels preschool through eighth grade through Friday, March 18.

Your donated books will directly go to children in Charleston.

Drop off your donations at either the Charleston Carnegie Public Library or at EIU Booth Library.

Student Association of School Psychologists at Eastern Illinois University is a student organization. School psychologists are concerned with children’s learning and psychological health.

For more information about the book drive or SASPE, contact Austin Dye at ajdye2@eiu.edu.

