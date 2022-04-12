Eastern's Booth Library Spring Book Sale to be held indoors

CHARLESTON — The Spring Book Sale planned Wednesday, April 13 at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library has been moved indoors due to rainy weather in the forecast.

The book sale is now scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Reading Room at the north end of the library instead of under the clock tower on the south side of this facility.

Hundreds of books in all subject areas, paperback fiction titles, CDs, DVDs and LPs will be available for purchase by the public. No patrons will be allowed to browse or purchase items prior to the 9 a.m. start time.

A majority of the items have been donated by the campus and the community. The proceeds from the sale are used to enhance library programs and services.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

