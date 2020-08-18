Effingham Library celebrates 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage with 'The Long Road to Victory - From the Parlor to Politics'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library will celebrate 100 years of Women’s Suffrage on Thursday, Aug.20 at 6 p.m. with a virtual visual journey by Annette M. Baldwin.

This online presentation will retell the astonishing history of the vision, courage, strategic planning, networking and tenacity demonstrated to win the 72-year battle for women’s political, social and legal equality. Learn of the conditions governing 19th century women’s lives and what provoked them into organization and revolution for women’s right to vote.

As the story and the disturbing circumstances are revealed you will hear moving passages from the speeches of Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Alice Paul. At the conclusion of this Visual Journey, Annette portrays League of Women Voters founder Carrie Chapman Catt on the day she receives news of the 19th Amendment becoming law.