Effingham Public Library Hosts bestselling authors Chan and Maloney online

EFFINGHAM — Effingham Public Library will join nearly 200 other libraries around the state in hosting bestselling authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney in a free online event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

The authors will discuss the systems of power that impact lives, families and finances through the lens of their books during the hour-long conversation.

Chan is the author of “The School for Good Mothers,” her debut novel which has been a New York Times bestseller. Her short stories have appeared in publications such as Tin House and Epoch.

Maloney authored a collection of essays titled “Cost of Living.” Her work has appeared in Glamour and Best American Essays, among others.

The program with the two Chicagoland authors is part of a partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a new collaborative effort that offers virtual events with bestselling and diverse authors to library patrons across the state.

Visit effinghamlibrary.org/events, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 to register for the free online event.

