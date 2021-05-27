Effingham Public Library hosts local author Ron Kinder

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to host local author, Ron Kinder, Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Fearday Family Café.

Kinder grew up in Jasper County before moving to Effingham in the summer of 1970. After a long and successful career in sales and marketing, and his retirement from Dale Carnegie Training, Kinder had time to pursue another of his passions; writing. Since retiring Kinder has written two autobiographical books at growing up in small town America and is now releasing his first novel.

His new book “Once the Fire Starts” is about a generationally wealthy family in northeast Texas. The Hilton family is involved in oil, cattle, horses, and even restoring classic cars. They are living a comfortable life that most people never get the chance to do. As hard as they try to insulate and protect their businesses and family, an outsider from California trying to meet and date Kylie Hilton causes all the alarm bells to go off. The realities of the dangerous and violent world of drug trafficking start creeping in to their lives of luxury. What unfolds is a story of deceit, danger and conflict. But among all that there is a story of good people helping those in need.