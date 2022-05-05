Effingham Public Library launches Summer Reading Challenge

EFFINGHAM — Registration is currently open for the free Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library.

The Summer Reading Challenge keeps children and students reading over summer vacation and helps prevent "Summer Reading Slide."

The summer reading challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all area children and adults. A library card is not needed to participate in this free program or any of the events at the library.

The Reading Challenge allows participants to earn rewards for reading. Rewards are received for completing Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4. All participants through age 18, who complete four reading levels (28 days of reading) will receive a book to keep and an invite to a pool party. Those who read for 42 days will be honored at a Super Summer Reader medal ceremony.

Registration and the logging of reading will take place online. Find more information at effinghamlibrary.org/read

A series of Summer Read kickoff events is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Special guests will be a variety of animals from Decatur's Scovill Zoo.

For more information call the library at 342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0