Effingham Public Library launches Summer Reading Challenge

EFFINGHAM — Registration for the free Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library begins Saturday, May 15.

Meant to keep children and students reading over summer vacation summer reading challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all area children and adults. A library card is not needed to participate in this free program or any of the events at the library.

The Reading Challenge allows participants to earn rewards for reading. Rewards are received for completing Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4. All participants, up to age 18, who complete 4 reading levels (28 days of reading) will receive a book of their own to keep and an invite to a pool party. Those who read for 42 days will be honored at a Super Summer Reader Medal Ceremony.

Registration and the logging of reading will take place online. Anyone can track either reading using a mobile device or computer. Find more information at effinghamlibrary.org/read

A series of Summer Read kickoff events is planned for June 3-5. Those registered for the Summer Read Challenge are invited to pick up free tickets to the "Trolls" movie at the Effingham Performance Center, Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m.