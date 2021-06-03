Effingham Public Library seeking input on possible expansion of library service

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is conducting a survey to gauge public interest in expanding access to the library to those that live outside of the city of Effingham.

The library wants to better understand if those that live outside of Effingham would like having a tax-supported library service in their area. The library board will use this information to decide on next steps.

"We are very excited to hear from the residents of the county about their thoughts about providing library service to the wider community. It's a great chance to gather input about a service we believe is vital to the continued success of our county," according to Amanda McKay, library director.

The library invites all residents of Effingham County to respond to the survey using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MQC2RTF.

If you have any questions, contact McKay at amanda@effinghamlibarry.org or 217-342-2464, ext. 400.

