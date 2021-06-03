 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Effingham Public Library seeking input on possible expansion of library service
0 comments
editor's pick

Effingham Public Library seeking input on possible expansion of library service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is conducting a survey to gauge public interest in expanding access to the library to those that live outside of the city of Effingham.

The library wants to better understand if those that live outside of Effingham would like having a tax-supported library service in their area. The library board will use this information to decide on next steps.

"We are very excited to hear from the residents of the county about their thoughts about providing library service to the wider community. It's a great chance to gather input about a service we believe is vital to the continued success of our county," according to Amanda McKay, library director.

Charleston Library invites community to participate in 'Summer Read' program

The library invites all residents of Effingham County to respond to the survey using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MQC2RTF.

If you have any questions, contact McKay at amanda@effinghamlibarry.org or 217-342-2464, ext. 400.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella will finally return in 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News