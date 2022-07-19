 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick

Effingham Public Library to hold 'Write Your Life Story' class

  • 0

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is hosting a "Writing Your Life Story" class with Donna Ruble at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Lake Land College Adult Education to host free BNA class

Participants will learn the process for wring about their life and interesting things that have occurred.

To register for this free library program, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams swears by this natural product for her skin

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams swears by this natural product for her skin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News