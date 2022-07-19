Effingham Public Library to hold 'Write Your Life Story' class

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is hosting a "Writing Your Life Story" class with Donna Ruble at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Participants will learn the process for wring about their life and interesting things that have occurred.
To register for this free library program, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
