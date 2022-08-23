Effingham Public Library to offer Living History performance of Beatrix Potter

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library are pleased to partner with the Effingham County Museum to offer a Living History Performance of Beatrix Potter at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Effingham County Museum.

Born Helen Beatrix Potter on July 28, 1866, she is one of the most beloved children's authors and illustrators. Aside from Peter Rabbit and his friends, she produced and copyrighted stuffed toys, developed board games, coloring pages, and wallpaper; and her drawings of fungi are still used in instruction and identification texts. She did not hesitate to go around barriers to women in work and science, which were prevalent at the time.

Potter will be portrayed by Debra Ann Miller. Miller is a professional actress, vocalist and voice-over talent with over 30 years of experience as a performer for live audiences, television and film. She has balanced her career between commercial and educational theater since graduating from Michigan State University’s Department of Theater in 1985 and has toured the country with such prestigious children's theater companies as Artreach, now the Children's Theater of Cincinnati, and Child's Play Touring Theatre. Since 1997, she has traveled the country with Michael Krebs of With Lincoln Production portraying Mary Todd Lincoln in Visiting the Lincolns.