 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Former Mattoon and Charleston resident publishes children's book about pet squirrel

  • 0

Former Mattoon and Charleston resident Ronald Milburn has published a new children's book about his pet squirrel.

'Bobby and Friends' is a collection of short stories about Robert T. "Bobby" Squirrel who Ron raised from a newborn and released into the big oak tree in his backyard.

Bobby is a TikTok sensation with over 20 million views and almost 300,000 followers. His TikTok address is @RobertSquirrel.

Bobby's popularity led Ron to publish his first children's book which, along with a companion coloring book, is available on Amazon. Ron narrated the book which is available on Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.

Gamma Chapter announces educator stipend winners

Ron and Bobby were recently interview on the podcast Chicken Soup for the Soul with Amy Newmark to discuss a short story published in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Navigating Eldercare and Dementia.

Ron said, "For over half of the interview we talked about Bobby. I was upstaged by a squirrel." Ron has other books on Amazon including Riddles, the Hunt for Dillinger's Loot, What a Pickle, Mr. Dill, and A Trip Down No-Memory Lane.

Ron graduated from Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University.

More information can be found at BobbySquirrel.com.

Milburn, Bobby

Milburn and "Bobby"
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: ‘We Free Each Other’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: ‘We Free Each Other’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News