Former Mattoon and Charleston resident publishes children's book about pet squirrel

Former Mattoon and Charleston resident Ronald Milburn has published a new children's book about his pet squirrel.

'Bobby and Friends' is a collection of short stories about Robert T. "Bobby" Squirrel who Ron raised from a newborn and released into the big oak tree in his backyard.

Bobby is a TikTok sensation with over 20 million views and almost 300,000 followers. His TikTok address is @RobertSquirrel.

Bobby's popularity led Ron to publish his first children's book which, along with a companion coloring book, is available on Amazon. Ron narrated the book which is available on Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.

Ron and Bobby were recently interview on the podcast Chicken Soup for the Soul with Amy Newmark to discuss a short story published in Chicken Soup for the Soul, Navigating Eldercare and Dementia.

Ron said, "For over half of the interview we talked about Bobby. I was upstaged by a squirrel." Ron has other books on Amazon including Riddles, the Hunt for Dillinger's Loot, What a Pickle, Mr. Dill, and A Trip Down No-Memory Lane.

Ron graduated from Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University.

More information can be found at BobbySquirrel.com.

