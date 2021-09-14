 Skip to main content
Former Mattoon elementary school teacher to hold book signing at Mattoon library

Jennifer Hobbs

Jennifer Hobbs, former Riddle Elementary school teacher and author of "Calmed: Growth After Trauma."

MATTOON – Former Riddle Elementary School teacher Jennifer Hobbs will sign copies of her new book, “Calmed: Growth After Trauma,” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Mattoon Public Library.

Hobbs, an Army veteran, writes about her own experiences in her book.

"Calmed is the account of their journeys, how combat brought them together and drove them apart, and a reflection of the laughter and tears through the heartbreak as they learned to trust each other again," says Hobbs' website.

"I want them to know that they are valuable. It may be uncomfortable to speak about it, but your words will help others," said Hobbs, when talking about the stories that veterans have told.

Hobbs currently teaches third grade for the Sullivan school district.

