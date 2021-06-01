Jasmine Jones children's book signing part of Movies in the Park opening night in Mattoon

MATTOON — Jasmine Jones, a former long time Mattoon Public Library children's department employee, will sign copies of his new children's book before the 2021 Movies in the Park series begins Friday.
The book signing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the band shell pavilion and to continue until the free movie, "Trolls World Tour," begins at dusk in the adjacent field. Executive Director Carl Walworth said the signing will help mark the return of the library's annual summer movie series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones has written "The Caterpillar Room," illustrated by Ann Pomelova, that features the journey of Makala, a little caterpillar who is surprisingly fierce, strong and determined.
“Most caterpillars are happy in their cocoon,” Jones said of his book. “But this being stuck inside of your shell is not good enough for Makala. Every day she watches her mom and sister leave and fly off as beautiful butterflies.” As the book unfolds, Makala overcomes obstacles that are life lessons.
Jones said he developed a love for writing his own stories as he read books to children and helped with the summer reading program at the library, where he worked for 20 years and had most recently served as program director. He worked with many local youths through Mattoon Area Family YMCA summer camps and other programs during that time.
"The Caterpillar Room" is the first book to be released from the archive of his writing. Additional information is available at https://www.thecaterpillarroom.com/. Copies of this book will be available for $20 each at Friday's signing. More books are in the development stage.
"This is a really nice new children's book," Walworth said of "The Caterpillar Room." He added that, "Jasmine has a good local following from his years at the library."
Jones has a bachelor's of general studies degree from Eastern Illinois University. He currently is a Chicago-based writer who lives in Calumet City. A lifelong reader, he spends weekends working on writing projects or having fun with his three children.
Movies in the Park films are set to be screened at dusk on most Fridays this summer on the field north of Lytle Pool, weather permitting. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movies.