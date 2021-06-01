Jasmine Jones children's book signing part of Movies in the Park opening night in Mattoon

MATTOON — Jasmine Jones, a former long time Mattoon Public Library children's department employee, will sign copies of his new children's book before the 2021 Movies in the Park series begins Friday.

The book signing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the band shell pavilion and to continue until the free movie, "Trolls World Tour," begins at dusk in the adjacent field. Executive Director Carl Walworth said the signing will help mark the return of the library's annual summer movie series, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones has written "The Caterpillar Room," illustrated by Ann Pomelova, that features the journey of Makala, a little caterpillar who is surprisingly fierce, strong and determined.

“Most caterpillars are happy in their cocoon,” Jones said of his book. “But this being stuck inside of your shell is not good enough for Makala. Every day she watches her mom and sister leave and fly off as beautiful butterflies.” As the book unfolds, Makala overcomes obstacles that are life lessons.