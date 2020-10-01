 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justice Ginsburg the focus of Effingham event
0 comments
editor's pick

Justice Ginsburg the focus of Effingham event

{{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — Join local Attorney Sarah Ruholl Sehy online Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. for “How Ruth Became Notorious: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the ACLU Women’s Rights Project”.

During this presentation, hosted by the Effingham Public Library, Ruholl Sehy will review cases from Justice Ginsburg’s time as a lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court and the United States v Virginia ruling in 1996.

Special Olympics to hold 11th annual 'Taste of Something Special' benefit

Register to learn more about how Justice Ginsburg became what Justice Sonia Sotomayor shares as: “My dear friend and colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero. She spent her life fighting for the equality of all people, and she was a pathbreaking champion of women’s rights. She served our Court and country with consummate dedication, tirelessness, and passion for justice. She has left a legacy few could rival” 

Registration is required for this free event. Those registered for the event will receive an email with a link and password to the online event.

To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. If you have questions, please call the library at (217) 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pumpkin spice mac and cheese is coming to the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News