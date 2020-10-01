Justice Ginsburg the focus of Effingham event

EFFINGHAM — Join local Attorney Sarah Ruholl Sehy online Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. for “How Ruth Became Notorious: Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the ACLU Women’s Rights Project”.

During this presentation, hosted by the Effingham Public Library, Ruholl Sehy will review cases from Justice Ginsburg’s time as a lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court and the United States v Virginia ruling in 1996.

Register to learn more about how Justice Ginsburg became what Justice Sonia Sotomayor shares as: “My dear friend and colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero. She spent her life fighting for the equality of all people, and she was a pathbreaking champion of women’s rights. She served our Court and country with consummate dedication, tirelessness, and passion for justice. She has left a legacy few could rival”

Registration is required for this free event. Those registered for the event will receive an email with a link and password to the online event.

To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. If you have questions, please call the library at (217) 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.