Local writers featured at Past-Forward Memoir group live reading

CHARLESTON — The members of the Past Forward Memoir Writers announce the publication of their third book, "For The Record."

The public is invited to a stage show introducing this latest work featuring authors from the Past Forward Memoir writing group. The free event will be held at the Charleston Carnegie Library, Sunday, Nov. 7, beginning at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m.

The Charleston Carnegie Public Library adheres to the state mandate, requiring all patrons age 2 and up to wear a mask when entering the library.

Information on purchasing the book will be announced during the stage show and again at the reception.

Readings will include short synopses and observations about the writers lives and experiences from their past. Their work brings memories to the audience of their own life experiences, and their own life’s lessons. Music, memories, and songs by Naomi Hills and John Crouch will highlight several stories.

Phyllis Bayles is the stage show director.

Featured memoirists presenting original work at this event will include Phyllis Bayles, Meg Bredesen, Margie Checkley, Bob Clapp, Shelley and John Crouch, Lois Dickenson, Hannah Eads, Charlotte England, Richard England, Roxanne Frey, Marty Gabriel, Jane Gilbert, June Hayden, Bill Heyduck, Naomi Hills, Maddie Ignazito, Donna Karbassioon, Rayma Laughlin, Stacy Lynn, Amy Lynch, Kelly Nicholson, Daiva Markelis, Janet Messenger, Marita Metzke, Johnni Olds, Julie Rea, Denise Shumaker, Luz Whittenbarger, Jacqui Worden and Yoana Yordanova.

The authors come from Charleston, Oakland, Paris, Casey, Martinsville, Greenup and Grand Rapids, Minn.

"In Their Own Words" is a celebration capping several years of memoirs, several public appearances, and two published books by Past Forward Memoir Writers. Admission to both segments of the book presentation is free and light refreshments will be served.

The Coles County Arts Council sponsors the Past Forward memoir-writing group. The memoir reading event is presented in partnership with Eastern Illinois University’s Academy of Lifelong Learning.

Follow Past Forward Memoir Writers on Facebook for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.