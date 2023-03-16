CHARLESTON — The Past-Forward Memoir Writing Group will present the public reading, "Love in Our Lives," at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Fourteen writers will share their stories about the various aspects of love. The event is free to attend, and refreshments will be served after the reading.

Originally formed in 2008, the Past-Forward Memoir Writing Group welcomes and supports all who are interested in writing their stories and seeking encouragement to put pen to paper.

There are two groups of Past-Forward that meet once a month. The day group meets at 1 p.m. on the last Friday of the month at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library. The evening group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The Past-Forward Memoir Writing Group is a division of the Coles County Arts Council.

For more information about the public reading or the group, contact pastforwardwriters@gmail.com.