Mattoon native Lisa Wilt to hold book signing Saturday at library

MATTOON —  Lisa Wilt, a Mattoon native who is a pharmacist and an author, is scheduled to hold a book signing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12, at the Mattoon Public Library.

Wilt, Lisa (copy)

Wilt

Wilt’s third and newest book, "Diamonds In Our Days," is now available on Amazon. Wilt has earned two Illumination Book Awards for previous books "Windows of Wonder" and "Glimmers of Glory." These awards honor the year’s best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.

The author reported that, like the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series, her books are encouraging and easy to read. They point to God through Scripture and everyday experiences. All three books are available on Amazon, with proceeds benefiting Christian charities.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

