Mattoon native to give virtual reading from new book on local murder

MATTOON — Author and Mattoon native Judy Rosella Edwards will give a reading from her book, “Scream on Tenth Street: The Murder of Doris Louise Edwards,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, via Zoom.

The session will be about 40 minutes, and participants will have opportunity to ask questions and share comments.

“I’m sure people have questions. They always do,” Edwards says. “I look forward to hearing from readers, or anyone who remembers this event, or wants to know more about it. I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to meet with everyone in person.”

There is no cost, but you must register at Evenbrite, to attend. Go to https://bit.ly/3wDUQ03

A limited number of books can also be purchased directly from that link, if you would like a signed copy.

When 14-year-old Doris Louise Edwards was murdered in her family’s dining room in Mattoon in 1955, her death resulted in the largest manhunt in the state, as of that time.

Bloodhounds from Vandalia joined armed vigilantes searching the Kaskaskia River (now Lake Shelbyville) for her killer. Mattoon City Police were involved, assisted by the sheriff’s offices in Coles, Moultrie and Shelby counties, along with Illinois State Police. The tragedy made the front page of the Chicago Tribune.

The search began on North Tenth Street in Mattoon and quickly spread to family haunts along the Kaskaskia River, in Shelby County. Area residents grabbed a gun, determined to help find the killer, south of the Findlay Bridge. Shelbyville volunteers provided refreshments. Meanwhile, Bill and Rosella Edwards buried their beloved daughter in Windsor, after a funeral in Mattoon.

Judy Rosella Edwards is a Central Illinois writer who graduated from Mattoon schools. She holds a master’s degree in Instructional Systems Technology from Indiana University. Now retired, she has been a teacher, a technology trainer and a newspaper journalist. She has written several books about history and religion, and she is a contributor to the “Dictionary of Unitarian and Universalist Biography.”

