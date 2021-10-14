Mattoon Public Library to hold book sale Friday, Saturday

MATTOON — The semiannual book sale at the Mattoon Public Library is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday in the basement of the library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

The library reported that the sale will offer a variety of books, including children's and young adult titles, adult fiction and nonfiction. DVDs will be among the items for sale, as well. Books in the sale were collected through donations from the community during the last six months.

Those attending the sale are invited to take whatever books they want and to pay whatever amount they can for them. More information is available by calling the library at 217-234-1720.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

