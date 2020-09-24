 Skip to main content
Meet bestselling author online with Effingham Public Library
Meet bestselling author online with Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is hosting an online event featuring New York Times bestselling author Ellen Marie Wiseman, who  will discuss her newest book, "The Orphan Collector," Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

Critics write: “Wiseman chronicles the devastation the 1918 flu pandemic wrought on a German immigrant family in Philadelphia…Wiseman’s depiction of the horrifying spread of the Spanish flu is eerily reminiscent of the present day and resonates with realistic depictions of suffering, particularly among the poorer immigrant population. Historical fiction fans will appreciate Pia and her pluck and determination to survive.” —Publishers Weekly

Copies of the book are available for check out at the library.

Those registered for the event will receive an email with a link and password to the online event. Registration is required for this free event.

To register, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

If you have questions, please call the library or email info@effinghamlibrary.org

