Neoga Library names new director

NEOGA — Neoga District Library has named Christine Baker library director.

She will assume her duties Saturday, May 1, following the retirement of Patricia Andres who has held the position for 16 years.

Baker brings more than seven years’ experience as clerk at the library. During that time she has handled patron services, entered books into the library system, and helped to make the library a comfortable and welcoming place. Baker is married to Andy Baker. They are the parents of two daughters: Kate, a student at Southern Illinois University, and Megan, a freshman at Neoga Junior-Senior High School.

Andres began her position as director in January 2005, following a 33 year career teaching English at Neoga Junior-Senior High School.

During her time as director, she has overseen the remodeling of the library, the addition of WiFi technology, the establishment of a library website and the addition of e-reader services. Currently, she and the staff are working to add more large-print materials and more audiobooks for travelers and sight-challenged patrons.

In retirement, she plans to spend even more time reading, tending a garden, and spending time with her family.