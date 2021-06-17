Registration open for chair yoga, Cat Chat with Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to announce the return of a favorite adult class, chair yoga, and a new adult program, Cat Chat, both happening in June.

Registration is open for chair yoga, to be held Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. Led by Jessica Closson this gentle introduction into stretching and relaxation is perfect for beginners. Bring a towel and water bottle. The hour event will be held in the library’s Workman Room.

Registration is also open for Cat Chat held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 29. Led by Erin Goldstein, Cat Chat is a virtual event held via Zoom that allows cat owners and their feline friends to connect with others.

During the presentation, Erin will give a tour of the custom “cat wall” that she’s created for her cats. Those registering will give an email address and a link to the Zoom meeting will be shared on the event day.

To register for either of these free library programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.

