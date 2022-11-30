Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas features lighted parade, other festivities

MATTOON — The 2021 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas lighted parade made a big impression on Kevin Cook and his family when they entered their Willys Jeep CJ-2A in the procession for Broadway Christmas Church.

"It was a huge crowd last year," Cook said, as he recalled Broadway Avenue being packed with spectators.

Now, the family and their Jeep are signed up for a 2022 lighted parade Friday evening that has grown to have more than 40 participants and an extended route. This year's celebration is also slated to feature a new reindeer petting zoo, more than than 20 costumed characters, visits with Santa Claus, food vendors, indoor activities and other festivities from 5-8 p.m.

Cook said his family walked alongside the 1946 Jeep last year to hand out flyers for Broadway Christian's Cookies with Santa and they plan to do the same for this year's cookies event, set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the church. He and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Jackson and Tess, have already decorated the Jeep using new strings of big bulbs with magnetic backings that stick to the vehicle's body.

"It was a lot easier than last year," Jackson, 14, exclaimed. Tessa, 11, added, "We used a lot of tape and a lot of little lights last year."

The merchants and other volunteers who organize the celebration have scheduled the parade to start at 7:15 p.m. at Western Avenue and 21st Street. The procession will travel east on Western Avenue and Broadway through to 10th Street. Event Chairman Mike Kallis, owner of Sound Source Music Center, said the First Mid Bank & Trust parking lot at 1100 Broadway Ave. will provide a new turn around point for entries.

"A lot of the entries return downtown and park," Kallis said. "That makes it even more festive."

Santa will ride in the parade and also will visit with children from 5-7 p.m. at the Mattoon Public Library, with photos by Wurtsbaugh Photography Studio.

New festivities will include a reindeer petting zoo at the K.C. Summers dealership and family fun activities across multiple levels at the Mattoon school district's new LIFT regional high school vocational training center, 121 S. 17th St.

"LIFT is a great opportunity for parents and their children to do things inside. That's one of the reasons we are so happy to have then as a new partner," Kallis said.

A Heritage Park lighted walk, live music by Katzmandu from 5-7 p.m. on stage next to D to Z Sports, a children's indoor snowball fight activity from 5-7 p.m. at the YMCA, Tuesday Ukulele Club carolers at deBuhr's Feed & Seed, and Camp New Hope tram rides with stops throughout downtown are also planned. The food and drink vendor roster features J.D.'s SmokeShack & Country Bake Shop, Kep's Cooking, SweeTea'z Traveling Tea Trailer, and more.

Kallis said the celebration will be a chance to welcome La Luna Mexican Restaurant to its new location downtown, as several restaurants and shops will be open late with special offers and events. This includes doughnuts and hot drinks at Holey Moley Daylight Donuts, jumbo pizza slices at Villa Pizza, a tinsel and glitter bar at Seven salon, and open houses at the new Keller Williams Realty and Exhale's Studio Salon & Spa locations. Reverend Robert and friends will perform from 7-10 p.m. at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

"There will be very good Black Friday-style sales among the merchants," Kallis said, adding that he has seen the celebration grow as a shopping event in recent years. "Shoppers come downtown and do their Christmas shopping and catch the unique deals."