Celebrations leading to Charleston street closures in coming months

CHARLESTON - In the next three months, Charleston will see three street closures related to Halloween, Christmas and a race.

The first closure will be for Carl Sandburg Elementary Grade School for the Leader in Me Celebration Halloween Parade that will travel on Reynolds Drive, Warren Avenue, Meadowlark Drive and Grant Avenue near the school. The parade will be from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

The route will start at Reynolds Drive beginning at Carl Sandburg, continue south to Warren Avenue then east on Warren Avenue to Meadowlake Drive. It will then travel north on Meadowlake Drive to Grant Avenue, west to Reynolds Drive and then south on Reynolds Drive before ending at Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

The Charleston Parks and Recreation will host a second event, the 40-Mile Relay, leading to the closures of Reynolds Drive and McComb Street near Carl Sandburg from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Those interested in registering for the race can do so at racecharleston.com. An individual can register for $75, two people can register for $140 and teams of three or four members can register for $190. Divisions include male, female and co-ed categories.

There will be 11 legs of the race with varying levels of difficulty.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Charleston will celebrate Christmas in the Heart of Charleston from 2 to 8 p.m., prompting the closure roads in the downtown square.