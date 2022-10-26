 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston Scare on the Square offers trick-or-treat, outdoor movie

Watch now: Scare on the Square in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The annual Scare on the Square will offer trick-or-treating around the courthouse square, an outdoor showing of "Hocus Pocus" and more Friday evening. 

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has reported that its 2022 Scare has signed up more than 40 exhibitors to give out free candy and other treats to participating children from 5 to 7 p.m. 

The new Sizzlin Tizzler food truck from Charleston will be on hand to sell its wood-fired pizzas and submarine sandwiches during the Scare, which will also offer DJ music and children's activities.

The team at the All-American Realty booth and their life-size Sarge truck from "Toy Story" greet community members during the 2019 Scare on the Square. The 2022 Scare is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Friday on the courthouse square in Charleston.

Other festivities will include The Uptowner, at the northeast corner of the square, hosting a canine costume contest. The decked out dogs will go on parade at 6 p.m. before the awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. There will be award categories for both small and large breeds, and prizes for all canine contestants. Registration will be $5 per dog, with proceeds going to the Coles County Animal Shelter and the Charleston Dog Club.

After the trick-or-treating concludes, participants are invited to stick around for a free showing of "Hocus Pocus" at 7:15 p.m. on the west side of the Smallhorn Law, LLC building at the southwest corner of the square. The film showing also has been made possible by support from All-American Realty Homes & Land and Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

