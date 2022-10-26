Charleston Scare on the Square offers trick-or-treat, outdoor movie

CHARLESTON — The annual Scare on the Square will offer trick-or-treating around the courthouse square, an outdoor showing of "Hocus Pocus" and more Friday evening.

The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has reported that its 2022 Scare has signed up more than 40 exhibitors to give out free candy and other treats to participating children from 5 to 7 p.m.

The new Sizzlin Tizzler food truck from Charleston will be on hand to sell its wood-fired pizzas and submarine sandwiches during the Scare, which will also offer DJ music and children's activities.

Other festivities will include The Uptowner, at the northeast corner of the square, hosting a canine costume contest. The decked out dogs will go on parade at 6 p.m. before the awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. There will be award categories for both small and large breeds, and prizes for all canine contestants. Registration will be $5 per dog, with proceeds going to the Coles County Animal Shelter and the Charleston Dog Club.