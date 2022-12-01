Christmas Around the Square returns to Toledo

TOLEDO — Toledo's annual Christmas Around The Square event will be take place Saturday, Dec. 3.

Activities are happening around the square from 3-7 p.m. with the lighted parade at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will happen immediately after the parade.

Food trucks will be located around the square; craft vendors with handmade items are located in the Neal Center YMCA. The Y will also have activities for the kids.

Individuals, local businesses, churches and organizations have free activities planned. Everything but the food and craft items are free of charge.

Activities are also planned for the morning at the Sumpter Township Library. This includes a visit with Santa from 9 a.m.-noon, ornaments making from 9 a.m.-noon, viewing the gingerbread houses with winners of the gingerbread contest announced at 11 a.m., and the Christmas Tree Walk from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Afternoon and evening activities include:

• Live Nativity outside The Toledo Clinic, 3-6 p.m.

• Write letters to Santa, games, and face painting at the YMCA, 3-6 p.m.

• Mail your letters to Santa outside The Toledo Democrat, 3-7 p.m.

• Toledo American Legion Auxiliary candy giveaway outside the Toledo Democrat, 3-6 p.m.

• S’mores at The Firehall, 3-6 p.m.

• Popcorn and cotton candy at First Neighbor Bank, 3-6 p.m.

• Train rides at Bumble Bee Boutique, 3-6 p.m.

• Games at Gentry Small Engine, 3-6 p.m.

• Snowball toss at the corner of The Pronto Pup Stand, 3-6 p.m.

• Craft at the Toledo Village Hall, 3-6 p.m.

• Cumberland Choir at The Gazebo, 4-4:30 p.m.

• Snack bags in front of Annex Building, 3-6 p.m.

• Characters around the Square, 3-5 p.m.

• Cookie decorating inside Gentry Small Engine, 3-6 p.m.

• Craft By Life Center inside Gentry Small Engine, 3-6 p.m.

• Face painting by Hair FX Salon & Barbershop in front Of Cutright & Cutright Law Office, 3-6 p.m.